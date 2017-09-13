The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial are going to welcome a face familiar to TV fans when Grey's Anatomy returns for season 14.

E! News can exclusively reveal that Ally McBeal alum Greg Germann will guest star in an upcoming episode of the ABC hit's new season. While details about his character are being kept under wraps—this is Shondaland, after all!—we do know that his name is Tom Koracick and his appearance will be in an episode entitled "Go Big or Go Home." As for who among the hospital's staff he'll tangle with, that remains to be seen.

ABC has released some details about the first two episodes of the new season, airing together as a part of the show's two-hour September 28 premiere. The first episode, entitled "Break Down the House," will see Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the team focus on helping Owen's (Kevin McKidd) sister after her shocking return, while Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) faces a conflict over a patient. Meanwhile, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is forced to give Grey Sloan a facelift after the fire, and the doctors are introduced to a few new faces that spice things up around the hospital.