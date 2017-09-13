"We do this on behalf of the families, the cast, the crew member who have been down and loyal to us for 15 years…… Everyone matters," he concluded. "When we shoot we all eat, we we show up as a FAMILY display our love, our funny stuff, our story lines and HEARTS in every frame…… Me and the cast laugh because it seems like #Fast is like a HOLIDAY at this point….. You [can't] push the release date of a holiday bro... it's tradition it's fans that are LOYAL."

Gibson noted that he would delete all of his posts once Johnson contacted him, so that may have ultimately happened considering the actor has taken down his words, except for a photo of the two men together that he posted on his Instagram account. "I don't do email bruh You got my cell same San Diego # hit me," Gibson captioned a shot of the two smiling on a red carpet. Despite his urgings, Gibson also reiterated the love he has for the action star.