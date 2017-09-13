Serena Williams Shares Name and First Photo of Newborn Daughter in Heartwarming Pregnancy Video Diary

Serena Williams has invited fans to see all of the special moments of her first pregnancy—including the first photo of her daughter. 

Since giving birth to a daughter earlier this month, the tennis champion has also finally revealed her newborn baby girl's moniker. The athlete and her tech beau, Alexis Ohanian, named their first child together after the Reddit co-founder. 

"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.," Williams wrote along with a precious snap of the mother and daughter together, the first photo to be shared of the little lady. Fortunately for all of the couples' fans, Alexis and Serena also documented their entire pregnancy journey and shared the touching finished video diary online on Wednesday.

"Welcome, Olympia, we're so happy to meet you. We made you a video of our adventure together so far," the new dad wrote over on his Instagram page. 

In a 2-minute clip, the star pair shared snippets of the most special moments in their pregnancy, including the first ultrasound, photos of Serena's baby bump at different stages, Alexis building the crib and the baby's ultimate arrival. 

During the playful featurette, the tennis champion also touched on a more serious note of her pregnancy when she revealed there had been "a lot of complications" and that they had been in the hospital for several days, but ultimately left with their first little one. 

"Came in as two, out as three," Alexis can be heard saying in the background.  

It's clear the child has already left her mark on the happy new parents. As Serena wrote of her baby in the pregnancy announcement, "Born: September 1, 2017. Weight: 6 lb 14 oz., Grand Slam Titles: 1."

Congratulations again, you two!

