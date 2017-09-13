Serena Williams has invited fans to see all of the special moments of her first pregnancy—including the first photo of her daughter.

Since giving birth to a daughter earlier this month, the tennis champion has also finally revealed her newborn baby girl's moniker. The athlete and her tech beau, Alexis Ohanian, named their first child together after the Reddit co-founder.

"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.," Williams wrote along with a precious snap of the mother and daughter together, the first photo to be shared of the little lady. Fortunately for all of the couples' fans, Alexis and Serena also documented their entire pregnancy journey and shared the touching finished video diary online on Wednesday.