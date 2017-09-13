A year ago, a sighting of Angelina Jolie was a rarity.

On Sept. 19, 2016, the actress-turned-director filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, her husband of two years and partner of 12. The news sent shock waves through Hollywood as everyone asked the same question: "Why?" Angelina, ever mindful of her six children, went into seclusion, and she was only photographed a handful of times over the next year. Brad, in contrast, had to fulfill promotional obligations for Allied, all while trying to dodge questions about their divorce.

Angelina broke her silence in February, giving a handful of interviews to select media outlets. As details of their split emerged, through court documents and sources close to the former couple, Brad eventually told his side of the story to GQ Style in May, helping to restore his public image.

With two movies to promote—she directed the Cambodian drama First They Killed My Father and produced the animated film The Breadwinner—Angelina gave her first in-depth interview to Vanity Fair in September. She has been a major presence at various film festivals, often accompanied by children Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 16, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 9, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. As she says in the Sept. 25 issue of People (on sale Friday), her kids are still healing from the divorce—but they're done hiding. "I think they're itching to get out in the world again. We've all been a bit in lockdown and going through some things," she says. "I think it would be good to get out there and play together."