Jennifer Lawrence has been moonlighting as a Real Housewives producer...or so she thinks. When the mother! actress appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon revealed they have something in common: "I'm obsessed...Bravo is on in my household 24/7."

"I am a...I guess, kind of a producer of all of the Real Housewives. Andy Cohen and I...I would call us colleagues," Lawrence explained. "I get really passionate, and I give him a lot of advice."

Fallon said he has given Cohen notes, too—but they're nowhere near as detailed as Lawrence's suggestions. "Do you text him? Do you make a difference in the show like me?" the 27-year-old actress told the host with a laugh. "One of the stars' fate is kind of in my kinds, so...not to brag."