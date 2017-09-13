Mandy Moore Is Named Garnier's Latest Celeb Ambassador

Garnier
Don't call it a comeback!
The truth is Mandy Moore never left our "Candy"-loving hearts since the day she departed from Shane West in A Walk to Remember. Garnier must feel the same, since the beauty brand just added the This Is Us star to its roster of celeb ambassadors.
The 33-year-old actress, who first broke onto the scene as a pop star then with her roles in Saved! and The Princess Diaries, will join the likes of Tina Fey and Sarah Jessica Parker in promoting "nourished hair, better color."
"For me, it's always been important that no matter how I change my look, I want the real me to shine through," said Mandy Moore in a statement. Regarding the brand's new campaign, Mandy added, "I love to change my hair because in a world where so much is out of my control, it makes me feel like I'm doing something to shake things up. But it's deeper than blonde or brunette. It's about figuring out how to make my outsides reflect my insides, and that takes a little soul searching. I'm thrilled, even a little nervous, to go down that exciting, if imperfect, path together with Garnier."
The announcement comes as no shock—to say that Mandy is at the top of her game is an understatement. Besides attending the 2017 Emmys (as part of one of the most beloved casts this year), the star recently spoke at the Create & Cultivate conference, which aims to empower women in their careers and lives.
"But now, coming out of a slower point in my life and career...I have to say there has been an odd sense of contentment," she said. "Being 33 and being at the point in my life that I am and seeing how lucky I have been in the last year with work and my career...I am trying to be present and appreciate the moment."
Appreciate the spotlight, Mandy. Your hair certainly will.