We wouldn't call any season of American Horror Story "easy to watch," but this season is truly pushing it.

Prior to this watching the first few episodes of this season, we didn't think we had any phobias, but now we're seeing clowns everywhere (literally thought we saw a clown walking a dog the other day, but it was just a man in a hat) and clusters of holes have become nauseating. Add to that the fact that this season is taking real life events and throwing them all at us in quick succession, and we're completely sleep-free.

It probably wasn't anyone's intention to give us new fears through this TV show, but should it be considered an accomplishment for a show with "horror' in the title? We don't know, but at the very least everyone behind AHS can rest easy knowing how uneasily everyone else is resting, all thanks to Sarah Paulson and a bunch of terrible masks.