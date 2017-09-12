The Coach spring 2018 runway show was full of gems—on the clothes and even in makeup tips.

Selena Gomez. Emma Roberts. Winnie Harlow. Kaia Gerber. It was one of the most star-studded shows of fashion week. But, on the off chance, you weren't distracted by the celeb sightings, and you could pay attention to something other than the glitter boots and bejeweled frocks that made up Coach creative director Stuart Vevers' rocker-chic-inspired collection, you probably noticed the dynamic makeup looks created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath.