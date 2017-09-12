Miranda Lambert Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Anderson East

Daniel Bryan Takes Brie Bella to a Landfill to Show Her the Dangers of Using Plastic Diapers: ''Diapers Take 500 Years to Decompose!''
Two years down and still going strong!
Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are celebrating their second anniversary today. The 33-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share news of the special occasion with her followers.
"'Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th...' #PushingTime #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast," Lambert wrote alongside a photo of her kissing her boyfriend's cheek. Fans of the singer and East might recognize those lyrics, they're from the couple's duet called "Pushin' Time," which appeared on Lambert's 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings.
Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM
News of the couple's relationship first broke in Dec. 2015., five months after her split from ex-husband Blake Shelton. Then in Jan. 2016, Lambert and East pretty much confirmed their relationship by posting their first photo together.
"The snuggle is real... @andersoneast," Lambert wrote alongside the photo of the duo getting cozy together.
In Dec. 2016, E! News learned that the couple had been talking about marriage and kids!
A source told E! News at the time, "She wants to get married again and have children soon. That has been an open conversation between her and Anderson. He wants the same."
Then in March of this year, a source told E! News exclusively, "Miranda and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public's way. They are definitely gonna get married. They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all."
The source continued, "They never argue and just are both understanding with one another. Miranda and Anderson have couple time and during that they always give back to the community and their charities. Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life. Miranda's friends and family have never seen her this happy. This year is going be big for Miranda!"
Happy anniversary to the couple!