Jennifer Lopez is living her best life!

The 48-year-old singer is HOLA! USA's October/November cover star and she gave the magazine a peek inside her Hamptons home which she calls her, "dream house."

"This house symbolizes a lot for me," she tells the magazine. "For the first time in my life, I'm in a really good place."

It seems that all aspects of the "Ni Tú Ni Yo" singer's life have aligned. She's a mother to her adorable nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, killing it with her Las Vegas residency, starring in hit shows like Shades of Blue and World of Dance, a new album in the works, giving us all #RelationshipGoals with her her new beau Alex Rodriguez, and so much more.