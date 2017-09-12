We all wish we had Paris Hiltonas an aunt!
Unfortunately, the famous socialite and mogul only fulfills that role for one special little lady right now—her 1-year-old niece, Lily Grace Rothschild. As her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild's firstborn, Lily has a special place in Paris' heart—and shopping cart.
"Whenever she comes over, she comes bearing sweet gifts," Nicky told E! News of her sister while they both attended the Monse fashion show at New York Fashion week. "Clothing, toys, dolls...so Lily Grace gets very excited when Auntie Paris walks in the door." Wouldn't you?
The fashionista certainly didn't deny it. "I like to spoil her," Paris admitted with a smile.
Fortunately, there will be another little one to spoil soon as Nicky is currently pregnant with her and husband James Rothschild's second child.
"I'm feeling great! Not one day of morning sickness," the soon-to-be mother of two assured. "Feeling good."
As for future big sister Lily, she may not be old enough to know quite what's going on, but her mama is confident she's prepared to fulfill her new role.
"She is [ready]. I don't think she knows yet, but she is," Nicky added. "She doesn't understand what's going on."
Having already been through a pregnancy, the fashion designer is certainly ready. Plus, as she previously gushed to E! News, motherhood seems to be treating her well.
"I love it! I love it!" she told us last September. "I have an alarm clock for the next 18 years, about 5:30 a.m. every single day. But I love it! Waking up to that face—it's heaven."