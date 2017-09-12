Zelda Williams has it all figured out. Or, at the very least, she has the confidence and enthusiasm to make everyone think she does.

Williams, the only daughter of the late actor Robin Williams, is forging her own path in Hollywood in the wake of the very large footsteps left by her father's legacy. She spoke candidly to E! News about her goals and the hard road it took to get to this place, and her story leaves everyone with the impression that she has a very big impression to leave on the industry. The topic of the day has been whether hurdles are larger for women in Hollywood, but she says most of her early struggles went deeper than that.

"I was just a difficult kid," she says. "It's not even the sense that it was contingent on me being a woman, I just didn't fit in. I guess even more than that, I didn't inhabit what a lot of people expected of me as a woman—for example, I had a shaved head for a time."

It was a time that was exacerbated because of her famous father, she explains: "A lot of actor's kids are really beautiful models and I wasn't that. I was really awkward and short and had this low voice. I didn't fit what they expected of me as a child of an actor."