Emmy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Television's biggest night is finally here!

The 2017 Emmy Awards are underway and Stephen Colbert is set to take center stage as the host of the evening.

Tonight's marks the 69th event where the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honors the most outstanding performances and work of the year.

The big star-studded evening already got off to an exciting start at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with massive celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Biel, Anna Faris, Jim Parsons, Tracee Ellis Ross, Debra Messing, Nicole Kidman and many more expected to take the stage and present Emmys to tonight's winners.

But without further ado, let's take a look at who went home with an Emmy statue during tonight's exciting award show: