Mama Bella wants the truth!

In this sneak peek from tonight's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella is shocked to learn her mother, Kathy Colace, thinks she's having an affair and cheating on John Cena with the mystery man who was walking around her villa in a towel. Spoiler alert: It was just her brother, J.J. Garcia.

"Mom called me," Brie Bella tells her sister. "I think she's crazy, but, you know, I have to tell you everything. But, mom thinks you're cheating on John."

"What?!" Nikki exclaims. "With who?!"