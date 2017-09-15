Trouble in paradise?

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are inseparable but even besties have their off days. Jordyn loves being there for Kylie but on this week's episode of Life of Kylie, it seems like she may be losing a little bit of herself in the process.

"I just feel bad saying no to doing things because we really only have each other," Jordyn shared. "I don't want you out here doing stuff by yourself—that's not fun. It's hard for me to find the balance in my life." Seems fair enough but Kylie is a little worried she may be losing her consistent plus one.