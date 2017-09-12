iPhone 8

Release Date: Pre-order in select countries Sept. 15, in stores Sept. 22

Price: iPhone 8 $699 (64GB Storage), iPhone 8 Plus $799 (64GB Storage)

Features

1. New image signal processor. Faster autofocus, new pixel processor for better sharpness and texture.

2. Six-core CPU. The two high-power cores are 25 percent faster than A10. Four high-efficiency cores, 70 percent faster than A10.

3. Speakers are twice as loud, and the displays are True Tone. New "A11 Bionic" chip.

4. The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature glass bodies and come in silver, space gray, and a new shade of gold.

5. Microscopically sealed for water and dust resistance. New 4.7 and 5.5-inch displays. Most durable glass Apple's ever used.

6. The A11 Bionic chip features a second-generation Apple-designed performance controller with 70 percent faster multitasking workloads.

7. iPhone 8 continues to offer single-lens camera, iPhone 8 Plus has a dual-lens camera.

8. The new Portrait Lighting feature is in beta, but will ship with the iPhone 8. It'll let you adjust the lighting in Portrait Mode. Portrait Lighting is real time analysis and adjustment of the lighting on your subject, not a filter.

9. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone.

10. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are the first smartphones created for augmented reality.

11. iPhone 8 has wireless charging thanks to its glass body. It's inductive Qi-style wireless charging.