Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Get "Married" and Kris Jenner Is Totally Freaking Out: "There's No Prenup, F--k!"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jessie James Decker, Eric & Jessie 302

Jessie James Decker Jokes About Her 32G Pregnancy Breasts: "They Would Slap on My Stomach"

Angelina Jolie, TIFF, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Angelina Jolie Shared What it Was Like Working with 16-Year-Old Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt: ''I Couldn't Have Made it Without Him!''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Here come the brides?!

On Sunday's season finale of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods decide to reaffirm their friendship by having a commitment ceremony in Peru. Needless to say, mama Kris Jenner isn't totally into the whole thing.

In this preview clip, Kylie and Jordyn walk into a room dressed in head to toe wedding white as family and friends look on. They stand in front of a man presiding over the ceremony who says, "The rites to be married."

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie 108

E!

"This is just a commitment ceremony. Does he know that?" A freaked out Kris asks Kylie's assistant Victoria.

"I don't know," Victoria says.

"Do we need to get this annulled after?" Kris asks. "There's no prenup. F--k!"

LOL! Watch the hilarious clip for yourself.

Watch the season finale of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Weddings , Top Stories , Kris Jenner , Jordyn Woods
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.