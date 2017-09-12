How to Wear Floral Print in the Fall

If you thought florals were only for summer, think again.
From small polka dot-like daisies to large appliqués, celebrities like Shay Mitchell, Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr are bringing florals into fall with style. Like most patterns, flowers brighten any ensemble and, like polka dots, add a feminine note to a look. However, based on the styling, adding the trend doesn't have to make your outfit girly, per se. There are unlimited ways to make fit it into your personal style.
For example, a bomber jacket with floral embellishments can transform your basic jeans and T-shirt into a standout look in seconds. For a jacket that pops, opt for bright or large embellishments (See: the model's jacket) and pair with sneakers or heeled sandals. The added pattern looks just as good on men as it does on women. It's a must-have.
For more fall essentials and tips from transitioning your sunny wardrobe into fall, watch the video above and follow the tips below!
Model's top: Doneé Par Dieu Sofia Tube Top, $29.99
Model's bottoms: Selfie Leslie Kaya Floral Pants, Now $35.50
Model's shoes: Doneé Par Dieu Golden Swirl Heels, $52.99
Article continues below
Short-Sleeve Chiffon Wrap Dress, $68
Model's dress: Never Fully Dressed Billy Dress
Model's top: Zachary Cora Crop
Model's skirt: Zachary Tube Skirt
Model's shoes: Schutz Primm
Article continues below
Marlie Black Embroidered Floral Sheer Lace Mini Dress, $61.25
Article continues below
Model's jacket: Racquel Orozco Kirna Bomber, $6,600
Model's jeans: Paige Hoxton Crop, $239
Model's shoes: Monika Chiang Irina Black Calf Sandals, Now $295
Article continues below
ASOS Floral Print Bomber Jacket, Now $68
Flora Bomber Jacket, Now $28
Open Front Bomber Jacket, Now $33.19
Article continues below
Stylist: Trey Cameron
Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!
RELATED ARTICLE: How Olivia Culpo Transitions This Hot Summer Trend into Fall
RELATED ARTICLE: How to Transition Your Summer Denim Into Fall