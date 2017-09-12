You're Doing It Wrong: Concealing Blemishes

Getty Images
Truth: There's no right or wrong way to conceal blemishes.
If, however, you can't seem to keep concealer on that annoying, just-raised pimple or that red patch keeps coming through, you're probably not using your products and makeup tools to their max potential.
Luckily, it's fashion week—when insider beauty tips are just ready to be unearthed. At an event sponsored by Tarte, Red Carpet Manicure and Beachwaver (alongside Sarah Potempa, hairstylist to Lea Michele, Reese Witherspoon and more!), we picked up a pro makeup artist tip you may want to use the next time a blemish appears.
First, put down that small concealer brush (you know, the one that looks like a flat-head screwdriver). Instead, opt for a short-but-round brush (looks like a super-mini blush brush)—this will allow you to lightly tap on concealer directly onto the targeted area. Using a flat brush applies concealer on more precisely, but the swiping motion used during application may also be the reason why the product is not staying put.
Next step, use a larger brush to diffuse any concealer outside of the targeted area. Or if you're using the Tarte Rainforest of the Sea The Airbrusher Double-Ended Concealer Brush ($24), you can just use the other, larger end and lightly buff out the product.
There you have it: coverage without any streaking.
