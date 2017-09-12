Apple Announces iPhone X: 7 Reasons We're Freaking Out About It

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emma Roberts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Total Bellas 202

Daniel Bryan Takes Brie Bella to a Landfill to Show Her the Dangers of Using Plastic Diapers: ''Diapers Take 500 Years to Decompose!''

7 Reasons We're Freaking Out Over the New iPhone X

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Have you been waiting to replace your cracked screen for three months? Have you been saving up every penny possible over the last two years? Were you strapped to your computer screen for the past three hours, patiently awaiting the announcement?

Well, the wait is over, you guys...The new iPhone X has finally been revealed!

During today's massive Apple live stream event, the technology company (and the reason we're all addicted to our phones) dished all the details about the newest iPhone X, and we're hardcore nerding out.

Photos

Tech-Savvy Celebs

From new charging appliances to completely reformed identification techniques to animated emojis (yes, you read that right), let's just say there's a reason Apple has called this the "biggest leap forward" since the origin of the iPhone.

Launch the video above to see all the reasons we're freaking out about it!

TAGS/ Technology , Viral , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.