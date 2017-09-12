When Hollywood zigs, Jim Carrey zags.

That's pretty much the way it's always been with the Golden Globe winner, who broke out 27 years ago as "the white guy on In Living Color," pulled off a blockbuster hat trick with his first three major films and moved straightaway into the upper echelons of stardom, never to touch the ground again. A walking contradiction, the rubber-faced clown who also landed on People's Most Beautiful list, simultaneously the most entertaining guy in the room and the guy most likely to leave you wondering what exactly you just witnessed, the commander of eight-figure paychecks for playing a buffoon and a surprisingly soulful dramatic actor—Carrey stopped dishing out what was expected of him long ago.

So when he circled E! News' Catt Sadler like a shark at New York Fashion Week a few days ago and informed her that "there's no meaning to any of this"... it was hardly the most surprising display of contrariness he'd put on in public.

But while he's known for going method when he's invested in a project (when he played his famously eccentric idol Andy Kaufman in Man in the Moon, he went all in, and he's out promoting a documentary about the making of the 1999 film and how he approached the role), lately it seems that Carrey has decided to wear the disdain he has for the Hollywood game on his sleeve and amuse himself while he's at it.

What has he got to lose?