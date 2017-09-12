It's official! Nina Garcia is back at the ELLE offices and this time it's as the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine, announced Hearst Tuesday morning.

Garcia, who until now was the creative director of Marie Claire, took to Twitter and said, "Today is a very special day for me. So excited and honored to be back to @ellemagazine as its new Editor-in-Chief."

The Project Runway judge will succeed Robbie Myers who is stepping down and has been editor-in-chief since 2000. This announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazines President David Carey.