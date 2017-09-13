Ready to get Ghosted?

It's Fox's turn to find out what we really think of its new shows (ABC and CBS went first), and we're happy to report that two out of three shows are among our favorites of the season! As for the third one, well...let's just say it was not as advertised.

All three series are bringing some big names and big talents back to the small screen, including Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker on the X-Men series The Gifted, Craig Robinson and Adam Scott on the paranormal comedy Ghosted, and Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki on the space not-a-comedy The Orville.

