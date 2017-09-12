Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Meet Eric Trump's mini-me.
The 33-year-old Trump Organization trustee and his wife, former television producer Lara Trump, welcomed a son this morning, per Eric's tweet at 11:16 a.m. ET. ".@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric 'Luke' Trump at 8:50 this morning," he wrote. Eric also shared a close-up photo of his adorable bundle of joy with his 1.45 million Twitter followers. The couple's newborn joins their two dogs, Ben and Charlie, as well as eight cousins. Other details—including the baby's birthplace, measurements and weight—were not provided.
This is the ninth grandchild for President Donald Trump.
Eric and Lara dated for six years before marrying at Mar-A-Lago in 2014. The couple learned Lara was pregnant on Jan. 6 (Eric's birthday) but waited to announce the news for two months.
Throughout Lara's pregnancy, Eric was dismayed by the "upsetting" comments they would receive on social media, due to his father's actions as President. "My wife is seven months pregnant. If you saw some of the comments she receives from people...I can't even say them on the air, they're so ghastly...There are no borders for these people," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo in June, adding that he often tried to let people's cruel comments "roll off my back."
Some of those comments came from comedienne Chelsea Handler, who reacted to the couple's pregnancy announcement by tweeting, "Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl." Eric fired back right away and discussed the vitriol again during an April appearance on Dr. Oz. "It's just sad, right? Sad that society's gotten to the point where something as beautiful as this and life and babies and innocence…really gets taken down like that because of politics. I mean, that's how divided we've become as a nation...It's really, really sad," he told Dr. Oz. "This is a very special thing—and it should be celebrated. When someone spells 'genes' incorrectly, you kind of have to turn your head and ignore it a little."