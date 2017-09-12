Critics were just not into Alexander Wang's New York Fashion Week show.
This past Saturday night, fashion's elite gathered in Bushwick, Brooklyn to watch the designer premiere his Spring 2018 collection. But to say that some critics were disappointed with #WangFest would be an understatement.
The show, which reportedly started an hour late, took place on a street in Brooklyn where guests watched the show behind barricades. Women's Wear Daily wrote of the show, "As a professionally obligated attendee, being penned in by security on a sidewalk all night to see a five-minute fashion show, and then being commanded to party, felt like a big middle finger up."
Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images
It seems like just to get in and watch models like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber walk in the show was a struggle.
W reports, "To describe the scene does not do it justice. There was pushing, there was shoving, there were lots of empty threats to just leave—certainly nothing unheard of in fashion week experiences, but still not something ideal to deal with on a Saturday night at 11 p.m."
After attending the show, journalist Christina Brinkley tweeted, "Still contemplating last night's absurd #WangFest. Would have been best to just throw a party, not pretend there was a fashion collection."
And fashion blogger Bryanboy tweeted while at the show, "Raise your hands if you're part of free press who never thought they'd wish they went to a plein instead of Wang. #bigmistake #big #huge."
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
However, it seems as though the models in the show had a good time. After walking the show, Hadid thanked Wang on social media.
"AW @alexanderwangny I love you so very much.. what an experience..You are a STAR!!!!!!!! And Thank you forever and ever @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis You make me happy," she wrote.
Gerber as well sang his praises on Instagram after the show.
"Opening @alexanderwangny last night. Alex was one of the first people to believe in me. your support means everything @alexwangny I LOVE YOU and cannot tell you how grateful I am #wangfest," the model posted.