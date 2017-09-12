The police then left the apartment, TMZ continues, but the roommate ran downstairs 20 minutes later and told the officers that he had escaped and that Van Varenberg had held him at knifepoint.

After searching the apartment, the officers uncovered a knife and marijuana, per TMZ's account.

According to police report, Van Varenberg was then arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession, assault—cause fear of physical injury, disorderly conduct—fighting and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place in Tempe, AZ.

TMZ also published Van Varenberg's mug shot.

At the time of this writing, Van Damme had not released a statement.