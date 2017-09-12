Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
New York Fashion Week is a family affair.
While most of us are used to Sunday dinners as a way to spend quality time with mom and dad, certain star-studded clans have had more glamorous plans this past week—and there certainly wasn't any casserole.
It has been an eventful start to fashion month, packed with the catwalks, presentations and parties that keep each season... interesting. Tom Ford kicked everything off with his show and after party (featuring topless men carrying around Shake Shack burgers), which was then followed by a series of unforgettable style moments like Rihanna zipping around the Fenty x Puma runway on a dirt bike and Kaia Gerber making her big debut at Calvin Klein.
For the genetically blessed families like the Kardashians and the Beckhams, these were events to be witnessed as a group.
Whether they were there for support or conquering the runways together, these families have become fashion week regulars, and they're turning the exclusive, days-long extravaganza into a bonding experience.
It definitely beats scrabble night.
Check out our favorite fashionable families taking NYFW by storm.
You can't talk about fashion week without hearing about a Kardashian. Kendall Jenner is one of the most in-demand models in the industry, Kim Kardashian-West is a front-row regular, and her husband Kanye has successfully forayed into fashion with his Yeezy line. This year, Kim supported little sister Kenny as she accepted the award for Fashion Icon of the Decade.
Andrew Kelly / Reuters / Splash
It just doesn't get cooler than this crew. Victoria Beckham debuted her stunning collection this during NYFW with both her hubby David and son Brooklyn beaming with pride from the front row. The designer even shared an adorable Instagram post as she gave her 19-year-old son a giant hug backstage. Aww.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
We'd expect nothing other than the spawn of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber to be dominating the fashion while they're still in their teens. Kaia has already joined the icons of Calvin Klein, and Presley's runway debut last year was at Moschino's L.A. show. The gorgeous siblings hit various fashion week events together, from the Harper's Bazaar Icons red carpet to the Fashion Media Awards. Talk about good genes.
BED|STÜ
Gigi and Bella Hadid have both been rocking the runways this past week, so when they hit the Anna Sui catwalk together in complementary BED|STU looks, it was the ultimate sister moment. The pair also walked (but not arm in arm) at the Brandon Maxwell and Prabal Gurung shows this week. Gigi and Bella are always supportive of each other's stellar careers, and their mom, Yolanda, often appears at shows to cheer on her girls.
Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Amelia made a glamorous debut at NYFW, opening and closing Dennis Blasso's show at the Plaza. Her sister, Delilah, is also a millennial model on the rise. The Hamlin ladies attended the Town & Country Magazine 50 New Modern Swans, cohosted by Michael Kors.
