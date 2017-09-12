At that point, Stanton decided to speak her mind. "The picture did look like y'all were making out," she told her ex-boyfriend. "Let's be honest. It looked like it! Maybe you...I don't know. It did look like it, though. But, you know...he was there. Not me. I'm just saying! It looked like it. If you're saying you didn't, I believe you. You were there. Not me. But it did look like it." Either way, the ordeal made Stanton realize Hayes wasn't The One. "We were looking for different types of things. I think we had different expectations of what a relationship should be like. We're not looking for the same things." Hayes agreed, saying, "That's why we're not together."

E! News caught up with Stanton at the Bachelor in Paradise finale taping, where she shed more insight into her split with Hayes. "We got home from the show, and we decided to give it a shot. He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after that, he never really treated me like I was his girlfriend. He was still going out with his friends all the time, and he kept going M.I.A. for a few days. It was just a confusing situation. I don't think that he did anything wrong," she said. "I just think that he's not ready for a relationship. I'm just in a place in my life where I am ready for a relationship, and I want a relationship. It just wasn't meant to be. I wish him the best, though."

At the time, Stanton seemed hopeful they could move past the drama.

"I'm totally open to being friends with him. I don't have any hard feelings towards him. It's a little frustrating as a girl, and I think a lot of girls can relate to putting all your effort into somebody and maybe them not doing the same and kind of feeling like you wasted your time," she said. "I think there's so much to relationships, and I'm just at this point in my life, where I'm like it's OK...I don't want any awkward tension between anybody. So, I hope we can be friends."

But as the pre-taped season finale aired, Stanton tweeted: