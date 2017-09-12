"You're like my sister, you're my family," Vicki says to Tamra in what looks like footage shot on a cell phone.

"I loved you as a friend and you chose him over me!" Tamra shouts at her.

Vicki even apologizes to Shannon. If you've been following the cast on social media you know there's still no love lost between everybody.

Then there's Kelly Dodd in the hospital, Kelly asking whether or not Peggy Sulahian had cancer (We know what you're thinking, not more fake cancer storylines!) and Peggy taking a line right from Lisa Rinna's mouth and asking Shannon, "Do you trust your husband?"