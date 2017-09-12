Let's Obsess Over the New Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shay Mitchell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Now With Vikings, Lines Right From Lisa Rinna and Tons of Screaming in Iceland

Chris Harrison on How "BiP" Handled DeMario-Corinne Scandal

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"You cannot have it all, Olivia." Somebody hold the red wine, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) is about to flip over the table in the new TGIT trailer featuring your first look at Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and Grey's Anatomy. She can't have it all? Didn't Liz Lemon teach Papa Pope anything?!

"Watch me," Olivia says to her father.

In the trailer above, see lots of power struts, Scott Foley's abs, Kim Raver's return to Grey's Anatomy and Viola Davis' Annalise Keating getting busy in the only way "getting busy" means. All that set to Taylor Swift 's new song "Look What You Made Me Do."

Photos

2017 Fall TV Spoiler-rama

Did you catch that sneak peek at Jimmy Smits' How to Get Away With Murder debut? What do you make of Teddy (Raver) and Owen's (Kevin McKidd) reunion? Are they a little too excited? Eagle-eyed viewers will also see Abigail Spencer in the Grey's hospital. Spencer, who also stars on NBC's Timeless, is playing Megan, Owen's long-lost sister originally played by Agent Carter and Jane the Virgin veteran Bridget Regan. Regan was unavailable to film due to her commitments to TNT's The Last Ship.

And there's lots of smiling Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Who doesn't love a happy Mer? But will it be another love triangle for Mer? Megan was romantically entangled with Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson), the same Nathan that was getting involved with Meredith at the end of season 13. She encouraged him to go to Megan, but is anything ever that easy on Grey's Anatomy?

Lest we forget to draw attention to Olivia's chilling and powerful line: "This is my world. Mine."

What do you think of the new footage?

TGIT returns on Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC.

TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , Scandal , How to Get Away With Murder , 2017 Fall TV Preview , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.