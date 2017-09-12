Moments later, Jimmy talked to the actress and her new friends via satellite.

"We're all safe and sound here," Kristen said. "We're making the most of a crazy situation."

She then gave credit to an employee who had been helping people all weekend. "Everybody is fine. We got through it really well, mainly because of Gary right here. Gary's the main man here," she said. "We're at Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Resort. Gary's been running the roost over here, and Gary is exhausted because he's been running toilet paper to people's rooms at 2 in the morning, handing out water—anything you need! It's so full service here!"

The actress added, "Gary's been up for like 72 hours, you guys!"

Kristen then introduced Jimmy to man named John, who became a viral sensation after he serenaded her in a video she uploaded to Instagram Sunday afternoon. "This is my side piece here in Orlando, Jimmy," the actress joked. " John, do you want to say hi to my friend Jimmy?"

"Yes," John said. "Jimmy, where are you?"

After some back and forth, John confirmed he was having a great time with Kristen in Orlando. "I'm swarmed under with beautiful women, beautiful women!" he said. "I'll never be the same."

"We have so many people, and it's not just seniors here!" Kristen said. "It's a big party."