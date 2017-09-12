Over the weekend, the 37-year-old Frozen actress was filming a movie in Orlando as Hurricane Irma was about to hit. She found shelter in her hotel, as did two groups of displaced nursing home residents. Kristen, who also set up accommodations for Jennifer Carpenter and Josh Gad's stranded families, decided to entertain everyone—and the fun continued Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Kristen decided, since they were all cooped up, to make it fun for them," Jimmy Kimmel said. "This is from her Instagram. She wrote: 'There are a few thousand senior residents who evacuated to our hotel. We are gonna make lemonade outta Irma as best we can and I'm fueling up the only way I know how in order to call a few hours of BINGO!'"
"She called Bingo; they had a Bingo game for them. They had wheelchair races at midnight. She ate with them. There she is, dining with her friends," he said, pointing to a picture. "Oh, their grandkids are going to be very jealous when they find out they had dinner with Princess Anna!"
Moments later, Jimmy talked to the actress and her new friends via satellite.
"We're all safe and sound here," Kristen said. "We're making the most of a crazy situation."
She then gave credit to an employee who had been helping people all weekend. "Everybody is fine. We got through it really well, mainly because of Gary right here. Gary's the main man here," she said. "We're at Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Resort. Gary's been running the roost over here, and Gary is exhausted because he's been running toilet paper to people's rooms at 2 in the morning, handing out water—anything you need! It's so full service here!"
The actress added, "Gary's been up for like 72 hours, you guys!"
Kristen then introduced Jimmy to man named John, who became a viral sensation after he serenaded her in a video she uploaded to Instagram Sunday afternoon. "This is my side piece here in Orlando, Jimmy," the actress joked. " John, do you want to say hi to my friend Jimmy?"
"Yes," John said. "Jimmy, where are you?"
After some back and forth, John confirmed he was having a great time with Kristen in Orlando. "I'm swarmed under with beautiful women, beautiful women!" he said. "I'll never be the same."
"We have so many people, and it's not just seniors here!" Kristen said. "It's a big party."