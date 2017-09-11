Bachelor in Paradise will likely return next summer, and The Bachelor will premiere in January.

Status: Married! Rosenbaum proposed to Hebert in the season-seven finale, and the couple tied the knot Dec. 1, 2012 in a lavish wedding in Pasadena, California. The pair attended Sean and Catherine's live TV wedding in January 2014, looking happy as ever. Now, the couple is expecting their second child.

Status: Split. First came the called-off engagement, and then they confirmed their relationship had ended for good in November 2011. Ali is engaged to Kevin Manno , who hosts Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition on Lifetime, and the couple recently welcomed their first child, a girl named Molly .

Status: Season five brought another engagement, this one lasting a bit longer than normal Bachelor standards. Alas, the couple broke up a year after the finale aired. But Jillian still got her happy ending, as she is expecting her first child with Justin Pasutto .

Status: Csincsak proposed to Pappas in the season-four finale, and they even set a wedding date for May 2009. The couple broke up before they could make it down in the aisle, officially ending things in November 2008.

Status: Schefft rejected both proposals in the finale and instead started a relationship with Ferris, who was the second runner-up. However, she broke up with him on the After the Final Rose special, claiming they were better off as friends.

Status: The Bachelorette winning streak ended here when these two broke up a year after the finale aired. Still, a year is pretty impressive, considering.

Status: A rare success story! The first Bachelorette got engaged in the finale, and they married during an ABC special broadcast in December 2003. Rehn and Sutter are still happily married and have two children together.

Status: Flajnik got down on bended knee for Robertson in the finale, and they stayed together even though rumors constantly flew that there was trouble brewing between them. Turns out the rumors were true, and the duo broke up in October 2012.

Status: Another finale proposal, followed by another breakup three months after the finale.

Status: Pavelka proposed to season 14's bad girl, but they called it quits three months later—after they broadcasted their bitterness, of course.

Status: ...the runner-up, Molly! They started dating and got married in February 2012, and welcomed a baby girl in March 2013, Riley .

Status: Mesnick proposed to Rycroft in the finale, but called it off during the After the Final Rose special, claiming he fell back in love with...

Status: Grant and Lamas got engaged at the end of his season, but they only lasted two months after the airing of the finale.

Status: Baldwin proposed to Horst in the season 10 finale, but they called off the engagement three months after the finale, insisting they were still together. One more after that announcement, the two broke up for good.

Status: No finale ring from this Bachelor to his lady, either. Instead they entered into a relationship which ended two months after the airing of the finale.

Status: These two didn't even make it to the airing of the season-eight finale. They broke up soon after the show finished taping.

Status: O'Connell picked Brice in season seven, but did not propose in the finale. They broke up after a couple years together, but then got back together in 2008. The couple called it quits officially in 2012.

Status: These two were off and on for over five years until finally ending it in December 2009.

Status: Palmer did not propose to Bowlin, and the two decided to just date instead. They were done a mere month after the finale.

Status: Guiney offered Gardinier a promise ring in lieu of an engagement ring, but that promise only lasted for a month after the finale aired.

Status: Buerge proposed to Eksterowicz at the end of season two, but they broke up five weeks after the finale aired.

Status: The very first season of The Bachelor did not end in an engagement, but instead they decided to take a chance on the relationship without a ring. They broke up several months later.

Status: Firestone put a ring on Scheff, but they ended things after seven months, which is a long time in Bachelortown. Andrew married Ivana Bozilovic in 2008, and they welcomed a son in January 2014. Jen married Joe Waterman in 2009 and they have two children.

Status: The Bachelorette couple ended their engagement in Oct. 2012, calling their breakup "a very difficult and heartbreaking decision." It was the second engagement that didn't work out for Emily. But...the third time may be the charm! Emily married Tyler Johnson in 2014, and is now expecting baby no. 3.

Status: Despite all the naysayers, Desiree and Chris are still together! Season nine of The Bachelorette ended with Desiree getting her heart broken by the guy she loved (Brooks), switching gears to Chris, with the two getting married in January 2015, and welcoming their first child in October 2016.

Nikki is now married to Tyler VanLoo , while Juan Pablo recently wed Osmariel Villalobos .

Status: It looks as though even Couples Therapy couldn't prevent these two from heading to splitsville, as Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell confirmed their split in November 2014. "There was a while where I did feel like he was totally in love with me. Was it too late? Probably," Nikki later told Chris Harrison of their break-up.

Status: Dunzo. Bachelor and Bachelor Pad alum Michelle Money unexpectedly fell for Cody Sattler , one of Andi Dorfman 's castoffs, when they met on the franchise's latest spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, the duo announced their split in a joint statement six months after season one aired.

Status: The Atlanta-based duo called off their engagement in January, less than six months after their season ended, with Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray releasing a joint statement. "After several months of being engaged and working on our relationship, we have decided that it's best for both of us to go our separate ways," the couple said. "We are very sad that it has come to this point, but this is what's best for both of us individually. We will continue to be good friends and have nothing but great things to say about each other and wish each other the best."

Status: Split. Chris Soules and his fiancee Whitney Bischoff split a mere two months after the season 19 Bachelor proposed during the finale. "Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement," the couple said in a statement. "They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey."

Status: Split. Well, that was fast! After the musician decided to leave the show for Britt after Kaitlyn Bristowe was chosen to be the next Bachelorette, Brady and Britt dated for less than six months before calling it quits. Long-distance may have been to blame, as Brady headed back to Nashville in a recent update shown on the show, with Britt saying in Los Angeles, calling the move "a real test." That it was!

Status: Engaged! Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth made it out of The Bachelorette season 11 finale firmly in love, engaged, and happy as can be (at least according to their highly active Snapchats). Rick daddy 4eva!

Status: They did it! And then they did a different kind of it and made a baby! After tying the knot on Jan. 26, 2014 in front of more than 6 million viewers on live TV, the fan-favorite season 17 Bachelor lovebirds are now the proud parents of a son, Samuel, who was born in July 2016.

Status: Split! While the duo swapped vows in Bachelor in Paradise's season two premiere, after ending the first season of the spinoff engaged, a source confirmed to us that Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul have called it quits less than one year after saying "I do." Plus, Grodd revealed that they were never actually officially married, as their Mexico wedding wasn't legal.

Status: Splitsville. After a tumultuous romance on Bachelor in Paradise season three, Grant and Lace ended the season engaged and moved in together. But after three months, the duo called it quits. So...about those "Grace" (their couple name) tattoos?

Status: Split! After both failed to find love during their multiple seasons of experiences (Becca appeared on Chris Soules and Ben Higgins ' seasons of The Bachelor, while Robert competed on Desiree Hartsock 's season of The Bachelorette and season one of Bachelor in Paradise), the Bachelor Nation alums began dating in 2016. E! News confirmed in May 2017 they had called it quits.

Status: Split! After documenting their engagement (and ultimately postponing the wedding) on Freeform's Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, the couple announced in May 2017 that they'd called the whole thing off. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," they told People in a joint statement. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time." As for why, "They just wanted different things. They had been struggling for a while...It was a mutual break up for the most part," a source close to Bushnell told E! News . "I think Ben would have kept wanting to make it work, though. It's really sad. They're both such great people, honestly."

Status: Still together! While the season ended with the Bachelorette happily accepting the former NFL star (and estranged younger brother of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ) proposal, the two admitted it was tough for them during the months following, as negative tabloid rumors and attention surrounded their relationship while the show aired. Despite the challenge, Jordan revealed he's moving to Dallas and the couple said they are more in love than ever.

Status: Split! After ending Bachelor in Paradise's third season engaged, despite some controversy surrounding his previous relationship with Bachelorette Andi Dorfman , Josh moved in with Amanda and her two young daughters. However, after a few months, a source told E! News the "volatile" couple split because of "his temper."

Status: Still married! Less than four months after Tanner proposed to Jade on the season two finale of Bachelor in Paradise, the super-cute duo said "I do" in front of family, friends, many franchise alums and ABC's cameras in a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 24. And on Aug. 17, Jade and Tanner welcomed their first child, a girl named Emerson Avery , with the couple exclusively telling E! News , "She's here, our little sweetheart! Tanner and I are very proud to announce the arrival of our baby girl this Thursday morning. There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes. We love you, precious girl."

Status: Still together! Though she initially rejected his advances, Carly finally fell for Evan during Bachelor in Paradise's third season, and the couple quickly moved in together in Nashville. Carly and Evan said "I do" in Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season premiere event. And the two weren't done sharing their big news this summer, as they revealed they are expecting their first child together , a girl. Congrats!

"We are waiting, but we are thinking," Rachel told us . "I personally would like a winter wedding next year."

Status: Still together! While Rachel revealed before her season of The Bachelorette even began airing that she ended her journey engaged, fans had to wait until the dramatic finale to find out if it was Bryan or Peter Kraus who put a ring on it. Rachel and Bryan recently celebrated their engagement with parties in Dallas and Miami, their respective hometowns, and opened up to E! News about their wedding planning process.

Status: Split! Just five months after their finale aired, E! News exclusively reported Nick and Vanessa ended their engagement. "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," said in a joint statement . "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

While Amanda said goodbye to Robby in Paradise, she changed her mind once she was home. She revealed during the reunion that she gave him "maybe 20 chances" to get things right, but it didn't work. Plus, he MIGHT have cheated on her, but he claims there was just a picture of him close to a girl, not actually making out with the girl. OK, Robby.

While we still can't forget Adam's creepy mini-me doll, Raven has somehow managed to look past it and find the possible love of her life. They had a great time in the fantasy suite, and are now gallivanting all over the world together. Adam even met Raven's parents during the BIP reunion taping, and they've got plans for Raven to meet his.

They were solid all of Paradise (other than that brief moment when Derek's response to an argument was "F--k you"), and Derek was actually shaking as he got down on one knee at the BIP reunion taping to ask Taylor to marry him.

Keep on scrolling for status checks on not only some of the biggest couples of this season, but all across Bachelor Nation.

All Ben Z wanted to do all season was throw rocks and talk about his dog, and he finally realized that his true love had been waiting at home for him all along.

At the Reunion, Dean arrived with his tail between his legs, basically, and was ready to talk about all the things he did wrong. Then Danielle revealed that as soon as he left Paradise, he was still calling her, and all he could do was agree that he did that. Whoops! #TeamKristina

On the last day of Paradise, D-Lo was all excited about Dean being her boyfriend, but Dean couldn't get over the fact that Kristina left, and he felt he owed it to Kristina to leave separately from DLo and end their relationship. He cried and cried about how he screwed everything up, and admitted she deserves better than him...which she 100% does.

They went to the fantasy suite together and left the season together, with Lacey convinced she was in love with Daniel (for some reason), but apparently Daniel's definition of a relationship is changing your Facebook status, and there was no way he was ever going change his Facebook status for Lacey. We wish we were surprised by this behavior from Canadian Daniel.

Jack Stone thought he and Christen (or Scallop, as she's apparently known now) were meant to be. Christen/Scallop thought they were mere acquaintances. Never has a woman on a reality show looked more panicked than Scallop did when Jack Stone asked her to leave Paradise with him. Alas, he walked the beach sad and alone, and she headed out into the waves.

Let's see how everyone is doing, shall we?

And unfortunately, so are a lot of "relationships" that began during this exhausting season, which was plagued by mishandled controversy and really terrible, terrible men who made a lot of bad choices. And to be fair, some of the women made really bad choices too. It was just a truly messy time on the beach, and getting cleaned up for the reunion taping didn't help all that much for many of the former couples.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕