Dove Cameron Offers Heartfelt Advice to a Sad Fan in Need

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
Dove Cameron is not immune to struggles with her mental health.
That's why when one fan reached out in need of some thoughtful advice, the Disney Channel star decided to outline the steps she takes to combat depression and anxiety with her almost 14 million Instagram followers.
"Wrote this as a reply to one of my sweet fans, and realized it might be helpful for more than one human today. i love you all," Cameron, 21, shared on Monday evening.
When Dove is feeling down, she said it "always" helps to let yourself cry, change into a comfy outfit and eat a nourishing meal. She also recommends to unplug from social media, get a good night's rest and spend time outside.
In Cameron's words, "So much of your sadness (you will find) comes from isolation... we, as a society, don't realize how isolated we have become from one another... it causes depression and anxiety and leads to a lifetime of loneliness."
"And we don't even release," the Descendants actress continued, "because everyone is going through it!"
Above all else, Dove encouraged the fan to "talk to people as much as you can. Family and friends included... You'll find that your brain will start to lace itself back together over time."
Cameron has openly discussed her battle with anxiety before, and in a recent interview with Just Jared Jr., elaborated on how she overcame the "craziest childhood imaginable." The celeb explained, "It was so dark. So because of that, the light in my life has become a medication for that."
"And it was like I refused to have that darkness in my life anymore," Cameron continued. "Because I knew what it was like to go to the darkest possible place. And because of that, you get really clear on what matters and what doesn't. That's been such a blessing."
Round of applause for Dove, whose outlook on self-care is equal parts refreshing and admirable!