Jordyn Woods Doesn't Want to Be a Plus-Sized Model

The model joins model Ashley Graham on this sentiment and on the runway this season. Last month, Ashley told E! News, "[The term "plus-size"] is divisive, and it's all because of a number inside your pants. I'm not really down with it," she said. "I'm just fighting a fight for the women who don't want to be placed apart from other women because of the size of their hips."

The body-positive trendsetters channeled their voice into the fall/winter collection with lingerie and athleisure looks for curvy women. While Ashley revealed a new collection of her namesake lingerie line, Jordyn debut her "sexy urban chic" clothing.

"The inspo is really based on me and the '90s," Jordyn told E! News. From the patchwork denim to an overall It Girl feel, the social media star's collection looks like the outfits you'd find on her Instagram. While the traditional Addition Elle customer is a bit more mature, "I'm younger and more fun, so together we made something that fit both of our demographics."