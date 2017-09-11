Jennifer Garner Wants to Feed Your Kids the "Best Nourishment" With Once Upon a Farm

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Brie Larson, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Weeknd is Officially an Instagram Husband

ESC: Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Doesn't Want to Be a Plus-Sized Model

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Garner

Courtesy of Once Upon a Farm

Attention parents: Jennifer Garner may just be behind your kids' next favorite food.

The Hollywood actress and former Annie's president John Foraker have joined Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz to announce the expansion of Once Upon a Farm.

"As a mom of three and Save the Children artist ambassador, I am passionate about childhood nutrition and making sure we are leaving a healthier and happier planet for the next generation," Jennifer said in a statement. "Once Upon a Farm helps parents keep their promise to deliver the best nourishment for their children's bodies and souls."

The organic family food company, which currently offers a line of cold-pressed organic baby foods and applesauce, already has plans to grow into new categories.

Photos

Do-Gooder Gallery

Jennifer Garner, Once Upon a Farm

Courtesy of Once Upon a Farm

"I had been looking for a while to partner with an early-stage brand in the food space. And as a mom with three kids, I have three lunch boxes to pack each day and understand the problems that must be solved with serving fresh food to young children," Jennifer shared with Living Maxwell. "My mother made every single meal for me, and I have always been a big believer in staying connected to the earth, which grows our food."

She continued, "In my work with Save the Children, where I have been an ambassador for the last five years, I have visited a ton of families in rural America, and kids just do not have access to fresh organic food. Even though I have advocated for this issue in the government at both a state and national level, I understand that business drives change and wanted to find a company that could get nutritious food out to kids."

Going forward, Jennifer says she will be involved with the company on a daily basis and will be part of sales calls, design and "making sure the world knows we exist."

As for curious kids and parents wanting to try the products, you're in luck.

Once Upon a Farm is available online through the company's website and national grocery stores including select Wegmans, Kroger and Whole Foods Market stores. 

TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Food , Do-Gooder , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.