James Woods is once again stirring up controversy on the Twitterverse.

The typically outspoken actor and producer took a dig at the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name, a critically-acclaimed project starring Armie Hammer as a professor, 24, who falls in love with his 17-year-old male student (Timothée Chalamet).

Woods tweeted Monday, "As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA," referencing the North American Man/Boy Love Association—an organization that advocates for the decriminalization of men in consenting relationships with underage boys.

Hammer responded shortly thereafter, "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"