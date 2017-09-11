Dating in paradise can get a little complicated.

As viewers of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise know, this season has been filled with its healthy share of dramatic moments. Nothing, however, has caused more of a stir than the love triangle involving three cast members.

On Monday's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show, self-proclaimed Bachelor Nation fan Ellen DeGeneres decided to invite Dean Unglert, Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard onto the show to find out what really went down between the three.

To the delight of fans, Ellen didn't mess around when attempting to solve the most dramatic love triangle on reality TV history.

"I knew that [Dean and Kristina] had gone on a date on the show and I knew that they had spent time together during the break. I just didn't know the extent of their relationship, which is why when I got there, I talked to the girls and Dean and pretty much confirmed that they were both not in a committed relationship," Danielle explained before Ellen interjected.