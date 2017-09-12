If you love CBS shows, well, get ready, there are a ton more very on brand shows coming to the Eye Network.
This year's offerings include a Big Bang Theory prequel that, well, wasn't terrible. But speaking of terrible, you're going to want to read what we had to say about 9JKL, which is probably the worst new show this year. Sorry Linda Lavin.
Take a look at what we had to say about this year's new crop of cops, geniuses and laugh-track infused shows below.
For those keeping track at home, CBS is the second broadcast network E! News has tackled this year. Rapid-fire reviews of ABC's new shows are right here.
CBS
Young Sheldon
Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m., before moving to Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. after football
Time-Slot Competition: Grey's Anatomy (ABC), Superstore/The Good Place (NBC), Gotham (Fox), Supernatural (The CW)
Stars: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revford, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts and narration by Jim Parsons
Tierney Bricker: Confession, I am not a fan of The Big Bang Theory (and yes, my dad still tries to convert me into one every time I visit). So imagine my surprise when I found myself emotionally invested in Sheldon's childhood and his family, when I barely know him as an adult outside of his love for the word "bazinga." Young Sheldon could be The Wonder Years for the new TV landscape...though I am curious to see how TBBT ride-or-dies react to the different tone and pacing.
Chris Harnick: Young Sheldon has an identity crisis. It's part The Big Bang Theory and part Wonder Years, but those parts don't blend well together just yet. Iain Armitage, as charming as ever, and Zoe Perry are easily the best part of this show, Perry channels her mother Laurie Metcalf, the original Mary Cooper on Big Bang, with uncanny ease. Watch it just for them.
Lauren Piester: Who knew you could take a character from The Big Bang Theory away from the live studio audience, turn him into a child, and make for a halfway decent show? There are some kinks to work out, but Iain Armitage is perfect and it all has potential.
Billy Nilles: CBS was wise to snatch up Iain Armitage after Big Little Lies made us fall in love with him. He's pitch-perfect here as the title character, and the whole Wonder Years-vibe scratches an itch I didn't know I had.
CBS
SEAL Team
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.
Time-Slot Competition: Modern Family/American Housewife (ABC), Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Star (Fox), Dynasty (The CW)
Stars: David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Jessica Pare and Toni Trucks
Tierney Bricker: Oohrah! Sorry, couldn't help it, but it feels like that's just the reaction this gritty and intense drama wants...and CBS is banking on viewers having, possibly hoping to lure in the same audience that made American Sniper a hit in 2014. But it's a different political climate now, which makes the series feel slightly out of touch. I'll be curious to see the response to SEAL Team, which is lead with an ease-yet-a-broody-one by Boreanaz, hot off his longtime run on Bones.
Chris Harnick: I can't even remember if I watched the entire pilot for this, that's how memorable it is.
Lauren Piester: I was fully ready to dismiss this show because it just seemed like dudes being manly dudes (and I can't recognize faces in military uniforms so I get real confused during war shows), but there's something very compelling and warm about this show that I wasn't expecting. And who doesn't love a David Boreanaz on their TV screen?
Billy Nilles: This show is really not my cup of tea, but it certainly fits on the CBS line-up.
CBS
S.W.A.T.
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Time-Slot Competition: How to Get Away With Murder (ABC), Chicago Fire (NBC)
Stars: Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati and David Lim
Tierney Bricker: If there's one thing all moms love, it's Shemar Moore (Seriously, go ask your mom if she likes him and prepare to a non-stop gushfest), and he is finally front and center and commanding as ever in his new show, which managed to surprise me, tackling race relations in Los Angeles from the start. I do wonder why CBS didn't pair the show with Criminal Minds (a move that worked well for them last season, debuting Michael Weatherly's Bull after NCIS).
Chris Harnick: Slick action coupled with action pilot clichés galore—it's easy to see why CBS picked this up to series. If you like flashy scenes and tough guy tropes, this is for you.
Lauren Piester: This show is like a Fast and Furious movie mixed with serious topical issues. Sometimes the pilot handles the mix well and sometimes it doesn't, but there's potential here if they can figure it out.
Billy Nilles: Shemar Moore + police procedural = CBS sweet spot. Not my thing, but I imagine this will have a long shelf life at the network. Bonus points for actually tackling race relations in L.A.
CBS
Wisdom of the Crowd
Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m.
Time-Slot Competition: To Tell the Truth (ABC), This Is Us (NBC), The Simpsons/Ghosted (Fox)
Stars: Jeremy Pivens, Richard T. Jones, Blake Lee, Natalia Tena, Monica Potter and Jake Matthews
Tierney Bricker: WoC (Cool if we are on acronym basis already?) made a smart move in making the show rooted in the emotional despair of a man (Piven) whose lost his daughter than in the technological aspect of the information-sharing app at its center, but is his thirst for vengeance/justice enough to sustain an entire series? I'm not sure. Oh, and I'll take about 80% more screen time for Monica Potter, please and thank you.
Chris Harnick: Move over Bull, there's a new incredibly CBS-y show on CBS. Using technology to fight crime isn't a new premise for a TV show and Wisdom of the Crowd doesn't really add anything to make itself standout. That said, this will probably be a big success for CBS.
Lauren Piester: I didn't expect to get invested in this show but then all the true crime-loving bones in my body were like "oooooh" and I'm weirdly into it. It does, at times, feel like something CBS has tried before, but I'll give it a chance.
Billy Nilles: I feel like I already saw this show. I didn't like it when it was called APB and I still don't really like it now.
CBS
9JKL
Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 2 at 8:30 p.m.
Time-Slot Competition: Dancing With the Stars (ABC), The Voice (NBC), Lucifer (Fox), Supergirl (The CW)
Stars: Mark Feuerstein, Linda Lavin, David Walton, Liza Lapira, Albert Tsai, Elliott Gould and Matt Murray
Tierney Bricker: The JKL doesn't stand for Just Keep Looking...but it should.
Chris Harnick: Ugh. This was truly terrible. 9JKL felt like a relic of the 1990s, but not in the good way. Sure, nostalgia is all the rage in TV these days, yet 9JKL feels so out of place it hurts. Linda Lavin deserves better than this. The "laughs a minute" come fast, and you'll notice I put "laughs a minute" in quotes for a reason.
Lauren Piester: According to the official unofficial rules of TV, each season, CBS must add one new comedy that could only be made by CBS and could only be described as a CBS comedy. This year it's 9JKL, and this year that's not a compliment.
Billy Nilles: These tenants should be evicted from the schedule.
CBS
Me, Myself & I
Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m.
Time-Slot Competition: Dancing With the Stars (ABC), The Voice (NBC), The Gifted (Fox), Valor (The CW)
Stars: Bobby Moynihan, Jack Dylan Grazer, John Larroquette, Brian Unger, Jaleel White, Kelen Coleman, Skylar Gray, Christopher Paul Richards, Mandell Maughan, Reylynn Caster, Sharon Lawrence and Ella Thomas
Tierney Bricker: I'm a sucker for nostalgia, and this show hits you with three doses of it, following one man's life as a teen, mid-life crisis era and at 65 years old. But there's one problem: Not all the doses pack the same punch, making some storylines (I'm partial to the teen era) way more interesting than others.
Chris Harnick: An interesting concept that was executed well in the pilot, but how it will work as a TV show remains to be seen.
Lauren Piester: Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette will never look like the same man to me no matter how hard they try, but this show might just be interesting enough that I can look past it. Maybe.
Billy Nilles: I'm not quite sure in what world Bobby Moynihan ages into John Larroquette, but the teen storyline here is a winner and what'll keep me watching.
Which of CBS' new fall shows are you looking forward to? Tweet @EOnlineTV with your pick!