Proof Nicole Kidman's Style Is Always on Point

Have you ever seen Nicole Kidman look anything besides amazing?

Probably not. For close to thirty years, the Australian actress has wowed crowds on and off screen. Surely as an award winning actress, her performances in popular movies are the most memorable. But, as she shows up to receive said awards, her style certainly deserves its own recognition. Feminine, but not frilly; classic, but not outdated; sexy, but not risqué—the star's sense of fashion exemplifies her status in Hollywood.