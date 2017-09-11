Belinda Confirms That She's Single and No Longer Dating Criss Angel

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Joseph Duggar, Kendra Caldwell

Watch the Moment Joseph Duggar Asked Kendra Caldwell to Court Him

Selena Gomez, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Selena Gomez Recalls Feeling ''Really Violated'' Throughout Her Disney Days

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Belinda, Criss Angel

Twitter

After weeks of speculation, we finally have confirmation about where this relationship stands. 

On Sunday night, Belinda took to Twitter to confirm the status of her relationship with Criss Angel

"I'm not going to talk or give any more details about my personal life. I'm calm, I am with my family, and at this very moment, I don't have a partner. Blessings to all," she captioned the tweet along with heart emojis. 

This message to the public comes after reports that the couple had ended their relationship. 

Photos

Celebrity Breakups That Made People Believe Love Is Dead

The show Ventaneando reported that the magician allegedly cheated on the songstress. Angel did not take the allegations lightly and quickly tweeted at the show. 

"Really? I know YOU CAN'T back up any of ur allegations! They DON'T exist," he tweeted with the knuckles emoji. "In my attorney's hands...#FakeNews More to come." 

The next day, he followed up his tweet with, "The truth will set you free! Like magic, that story is gone..." 

Photos

Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2016

But before Angel defended himself, Belinda came to his defence on Twitter by writing, "I want to clarify that what is being said about @CrissAngel isn't true, they want to damage his integrity which I also defend.

That tweet has since been deleted from the singer's account. 

In the beginning of the year, we saw a video of Belinda serenading Angel and his family at a holiday party. 

In the middle of her impromptu performance, Belinda made her way to Angel's mother, Dimitra Sarantakos. That's when the two held hands and the star sang the remainder of the song to her. 

In the video, which was captured by the illusionist's older brother, you can hear him say, "Let me tell you something, what you just did for our mom is so special, Belinda."

The star graciously replied, "With all my heart."

While Angel hasn't publicly addressed the breakup, yesterday he did tweet a quote that states, "Don't listen to your heart. Listen to your inner-voice. I should have. Love doesn't come with a price... Honestly, must always be. Lying about who you or who I am doesn't make it true. This lesson cost me millions which enriched a true mistress of deception."

To make matters even more official, the singer and magician no longer follow each other on Instagram. 

TAGS/ Criss Angel , Latin , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.