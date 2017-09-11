Lady Gaga Is Bringing Back All Black for Fall

The pop sensation is known for her daring sense of style, but the singer brought it back to the basics in an all-black look at the Toronto Film Festival. She rocked a high-collared, military-inspired jacket paired with black pants.

Of course, Gaga wasn't going to bring back the trend without an element of drama. This is the woman who solidified her status in the fashion world by wearing meat, after all. To bring her look from basic to bombshell, Gaga paired it with very high platform stilettos and a drastic makeup look to tie the whole ensemble together.

And Lady Gaga isn't the only celeb to catch on. We've spotted stars like Karlie Kloss and Olivia Culpo opting to wear the simple hue as well, each one in their own interesting way. The key to styling black is finding a way to bring it to life, whether it's through texture or personality.

Check out how these celebs are bring back the color black. Scroll through below and find out how to get their looks.