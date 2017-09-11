Troy Gentry's Funeral and Memorial Details Announced

A public celebration has been planned to honor the life of Troy Gentry.

The Montgomery Gentry singer was killed this past Friday, Sept. 8, in a helicopter crash near a New Jersey airport. The band's social media pages confirmed the news of the 50-year-old's passing.

A message posted on their accounts read, "It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash, which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old."