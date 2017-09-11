With that, Meghan doesn't bother holding back her tears—or her anger. "I really don't care. I am not going to stand here with you and try to talk about how there's a side with this. It's facts," she says. "She came after my marriage when I was seven months pregnant. And my baby's at home right now, and she's going to get a bottle because I'm hiking with you, Lydia. And I want to breastfeed my baby, but I can't. So I want to go home and take care of my baby."

Elsewhere in this week's episode, Tamra Judge gets an unexpected phone call that leaves her wondering if there is still hope for her and Vicki Gunvalson. Newbie Peggy Sulahian prepares to send her daughters off to college, while Shannon Beador celebrates her birthday. Vicki throws a party for her own birthday and an old friend reveals some details about Tamra's husband Eddie's past. Enter Gretchen Rossi.

