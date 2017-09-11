Enrique Iglesias Shares Videos of Hurricane Irma Aftermath in Miami

Once Hurricane Irma's outer bands headed north of Miami, Enrique Iglesiasdecided to drive around his hometown and assess the damage caused by the catastrophic hurricane.
"Driving on US-1, check this out," the "Súbeme la Radio" singer points the camera to show the giant uprooted trees on the road behind him.
Iglesias was completely taken back by the aftermath on the streets that he frequents daily.
"Wow. Oh man, it's really sad what's going on in Miami. What's going on with this hurricane and all the lives it's affected. It sucks," he says to the camera.
Right before the storm touched down in Florida, the Spanish singer shared an emotional message on his Instagram.
"Everyone who is in the path of Hurricane Irma please stay safe this weekend!!!! Thanks to everyone sending prayers for those at risk," he captioned this picture of the satellite photos of the destructive hurricane. "Let's also keep in our thoughts & prayers those in the Caribbean already affected, as well as everyone in Texas rebuilding from Harvey! Save The Children has set up relief funds for survivors of both. Please consider donating. Donation link in profile."
As the hurricane approached the coast of Florida, Iglesias shared a video on Instagram showing trees in his backyard taking a beating by the ferocious winds and rainfall. You can also hear a whistling noise caused by the storm.
"Irma is getting closer... everyone in Florida stay safe #miami," he wrote.
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson also gave an on-the-grounds look at the destruction Hurricane Irma has caused to Necker Island—his private island and resort in the British Virgin Islands.
Branson shared a photo of him standing in front of the aftermath. In the photo's caption, he explained how Virgin Group's entrepreneurial foundation Virgin Unite is working with the Unite BVI Foundation, Virgin Limited Edition (the collection of luxury hotels and retreats Necker Island is a part of) and other organizations to support reconstruction efforts and help those within the British Virgin Island communities.
"We are using our foundation @virginunite to coordinate raising money for longer-term reconstruction projects," he wrote. "Virgin Unite is also working with @unitebvi and @virginlimitededition to support the local BVI communities. They will be working with local organisations to identify the ongoing needs of affected individuals, families and communities affected by this disaster. We will support the mid to long term efforts on the ground and help provide support as those affected recover from the disaster. Please donate what you can http://virg.in/oxN"
To donate to the Red Cross' Hurricane Irma relief fund, click here.
On Sept. 12, there will also be the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon, which will air live across networks NBC, ABC, CBS, CMT and Fox at 8 p.m. on the East Coast and replay at 8 p.m. on the West Coast. The proceeds will benefit a number of organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, Direct Relief, United Way, the Rebuild Texas Fund and the Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief. The benefit has announced that it's preparing to expand its beneficiaries to also help those affected by Hurricane Irma.