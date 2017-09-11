Jennifer Lopez Plays Singing Coach to Alex Rodriguez's Daughter

What's a major perk of having your dad date Jennifer Lopez? For starters, she can be your singing coach.

Just ask Alex Rodriguez's daughter Ella Alexander. The proud father shared an Instagram story where we see his nine-year-old daughter singing Alessia Cara's "Scars to Your Beautiful." A-Rod wrote, "Coach JL" and also tagged vocal coach Stevie Mackey who was playing the piano.

In the video, the "Ni Tú Ni Yo" star holds back Ella's hair and carefully watches her sing then she also sings along, plus gives Ella pointers on how to hit individual notes of the song.

The famous vocal coach made it a complete jam session, and even Bebe Rexha was part of the backstage fun as we saw from the video shared by Mackey.