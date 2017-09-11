Jennifer Lopez Plays Singing Coach to Alex Rodriguez's Daughter

What's a major perk of having your dad date Jennifer Lopez? For starters, she can be your singing coach.
Just ask Alex Rodriguez's daughter Ella Alexander. The proud father shared an Instagram story where we see his nine-year-old daughter singing Alessia Cara's "Scars to Your Beautiful." A-Rod wrote, "Coach JL" and also tagged vocal coach Stevie Mackey who was playing the piano.
In the video, the "Ni Tú Ni Yo" star holds back Ella's hair and carefully watches her sing then she also sings along, plus gives Ella pointers on how to hit individual notes of the song.
The famous vocal coach made it a complete jam session, and even Bebe Rexha was part of the backstage fun as we saw from the video shared by Mackey.
Ella was also joined by big sister Natasha. The two, who live in Miami, visited Las Vegas with their father as they fled from Hurricane Irma over the weekend.
A-Rod shared photos of the girls having a great time at J.Lo's Las Vegas Residency "All I Have."
The mother of two is no stranger to coaching and polishing young talent. She spent a total of four seasons on American Idol and recently finished judging on World of Dance.
As we've seen, it's been a busy but really fun summer for the J.Lo's twins Emme and Max as well as A-Rod's daughters.
In July, the Shades of Blue star took to her Instagram to post the heartwarming photo of the five. The group appears to be lounging by a pool, and J.Lo's son Max looks like he's as comfy as could be with his mom's new beau.
The "Ain't Yo' Mama" singer captioned the photo, "This…" and also included heart emojis.
Despite busy schedules, the pair has been inseparable all summer and have apparently made getting to know each others' families a priority. The former Yankee's two daughters were all over the Bronx-born singer's Instagram recently. Similarly, A-Rod's Insta has been chock full of photos of Lopez's twins, who appear to get along swimmingly with his girls.
So, will Ella follow in J.Lo's footsteps? We'll have to wait and see!