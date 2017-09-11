Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Sunday he doesn't care that Saturday Night Live portrays him as the Grim Reaper (opposite Alec Baldwin's President Donald Trump).

In an interview with Charlie Rose for CBS' 60 Minutes, Bannon insisted he wasn't bothered by Mikey Day's portrayal of him on the NBC sketch series. "I don't need the affirmation of the mainstream media. I don't care what they say. They can call me an anti-Semite. They can call me racist. They call me nativist. You can call me anything you want. OK?" Bannon, 63, said. "As long as we're driving this agenda for the working men and women of this country, I am happy."

Bannon left the White House last month and returned to Breitbart News.

He remains one of Trump's most outspoken supporters, as well as a fellow critic of the media.