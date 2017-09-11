That's not to say directing was always her dream. "I am one of those actors who was always aware of the whole. I believe strongly it's about how we contribute to the whole. I tried to stay very aware of that. I was curious about what everyone's job is. I never thought I could make a movie ever; I never thought I could write," she said. "...It was not a goal to become a director."

But Angelina always had a point of view. "I believe our world is stronger for diversity. We have so much to share with each other, and the greatest way to deeply learn and know each other is to create together. The humanitarian work I do, I love it—I'm passionate about it," she said. "The people I have met have taught me how to be a better mother, how to be a better person."

Speaking about The Breadwinner, Angelina said, "I love this story because it says so much about family, about people, and the sad reality of so many girls having to work and not getting to go to school." First They Killed My Father, about the Khmer Rouge regime, is just as affecting. "The country deserves this film and needs this dialogue. I also made it for Maddox. I wanted him to work on it—to see it. He was going to immerse himself in what his birth parents went though."

—Reporting by Beth Sobol