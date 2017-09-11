Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m.

Time-Slot Competition: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS), Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)

Stars: Jason Ritter, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, J.August Richards, India de Beaufort, Chloe Easti and Dustin Ybarra

Tierney Bricker: Kevin might save the world, but Jason Ritter's charm-for-days can't save this show for me. Womp-womp. Cute yet forgettable, like a straight-to-On Demand movie.

Chris Harnick: ABC is smart to want to be in the Jason Ritter business, he's one of the most charming actors on TV and certainly the best part of this weird pilot. It's OK, not great, and not something I will be watching. If you like Jason Ritter, you'll be into this, for a bit at least.

Lauren Piester: There's nothing truly objectionable going on here and it could be a sweet show, but something in the pilot felt off, like no one's sure what the tone is supposed to be. But this is at least better than that other ill-fated guardian angel show with Jane Lynch.

Billy Nilles: This spiritual series, which tasks title character Kevin with having to find 35 worthy souls to help save the world (at least I think that's what the quest is), will live or die based on Jason Ritter's winning charm. He bounces off his supporting cast with ease, generating instant chemistry, but the "guardian angel making him look crazy" schtick could get old fast. Hopefully the show can find a way to avoid that because there could be something really special here if done right.