The Weeknd, John Legend and More Celebs Who Have Reached Peak Instagram Husband Status
Meg Swertlow
I spy...with my little eye...The Weeknd!
On Friday night, the "Starboy" reached full Instagram Husband potential when he got caught in a mirror (nice crouch move, dude) taking a photo of his girlfriend Selena Gomez (who was totally wearing his jacket) as she struck a pose for Instagram Stories before heading to the Harper's Bazaar Icons bash in NYC.
Just in case you need a refresher on what an IG Hubby is: That's the husband or significant other of a blogger, online influencer, or celebrity, who takes photographs of his main squeeze and tolerates their social media-saturated lifestyle despite the many interruptions.
And as of a couple of days ago, it appears as if the Canadian crooner has cemented his new status as his gal's go-to photo man. From the look of things, the singer appears to be all about supporting Gomez's place at the top of IG. The "Come and Get It" songstress has the most followers on the platform with a whopping 126 million fans.
But he's not the only celebrity Instagram Husband who loves to support his powerful lady and her online presence. John Legend Dax Shepard and Channing Tatum are just some of the famous men who go gaga over taking photos of the beloved women in their lives.
Instagram
John Legend
The singer may be the most prolific celebrity Instagram husband. Chrissy Teigen loves to post pics that her man took of her and the Oscar-winning singer loves to share photos of his wife. They're an Instagram couple match made in heaven!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Alex Rodriguez
Like the rest of the world, A-Rod was all about snapping photos of his gal pal Jennifer Lopez at the Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
MIKE LEYRAL/AFP/Getty Images
President Barack Obama
Not even the former president could stop himself from snapping up a snap of the former First Lady, Michelle Obama, his wife since 1992, while aboard a yacht during a trip to French Polynesia in April 2017.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Tom Brady
The Patriots star got caught peeping on the Brazilian beauty, wife Gisele, at the Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017.
Instagram
Jay-Z
Few "Instagram Husband" snaps are as notorious as this one of the rapper caught playing shutterbug to his longtime wife, Beyoncé, in an elevator.
Instagram
Ryan Reynolds
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress shared a myriad of intimate images taken by her famous hubby.
Instagram
Channing Tatum
The photography buff posted this photos of wife Jenna Dewan Tatum with the caption, "If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path much less stayed on it and not flown off in flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia. Hahahaha. To my light. I love you. #leicaQ."
Instagram
John Legend ... Again
John's endless images of his wife and daughter Luna deserve not one, but two shout outs in this gallery!
Instagram
Dax Shepard
The CHiPs actor has posted a slew of pics of his hilarious lady love Kristen Bell.
Instagram
Alec Baldwin
The funnyman loves to take pics of wife Hilaria Baldwin and is always so adoring. On July 23, the former 30 Rock star posted this snapshot of his wife with the caption, "Who's luckier than me?"
