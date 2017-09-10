Do as the Brits do: keep calm and carry on...

The English are known for their grace under pressure and despite a serious flub that's just what BBC News anchor Tom Donkin showed the world when he made a rather glaring gaff at the beginning of his 2 A.M. bulletin on Saturday.

So what exactly happened: it appears as though the cameras were rolling before Donkin was stationed at his spot, which, when he realized his error, then caused him across the stage and out of frame. Seconds (which felt like hours) later, the newsman finally came back in frame and set up to deliver the news only to realize he was looking at the wrong camera.

Despite the series of unfortunate events the anchor finally managed to give his update without so much a sigh (but a definite and unmistakable oh-my-god look).

Eventually, Donkin calmly says to the camera, "Hello and Welcome. Hurricane Irma has cut a devastating path across the Caribbean..."